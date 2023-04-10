Lawsuit claims Dwayne Haskins Jr. was 'blackmailed and drugged' before his death

It's been one year since the tragic death of former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.

A new lawsuit claims Haskins Jr. was "targeted and drugged" as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy before being fatally struck along a Broward County highway in South Florida.

Fourteen defendants were named in the suit, including the driver of the dump truck that struck Haskins Jr.

According to Rick Ellsley, the attorney who filed the suit on behalf of Haskins Jr.'s wife, there are still many questions as to why the truck driver did not avoid hitting the Maryland-bred football star.

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 15: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins looks on after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The homicide report released by Florida Highway Patrol Traffic revealed Haskins Jr. was only feet away from making it safely across the roadway when he was struck and killed by an old dump truck. The truck was reportedly going faster than the speed limit, carrying excessive cargo, had brake system problems, and was traveling on low tread tires with separated sidewalls.

Ellsley said the driver told the police that before he hit Haskins Jr., he saw him "ahead of his vehicle" in the center lane.

The homicide report also confirmed that before Haskins Jr. was killed, there were multiple other drivers who were driving in front of and behind the dump truck and saw him on the roadway and avoided hitting him.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office said Haskins Jr. was legally drunk and had taken drugs before he was fatally struck that night in South Florida. His blood alcohol content was 0.20, which is 2.5 times the 0.08 legal limit for driving in the state.

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 16: A memorial to Dwayne Haskins in the North Rotunda before the The LiFEsports Spring Game, presented by Union Home Mortgage at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on April 16, 2022. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Im Expand

The police report said investigators found Haskins Jr.'s car out of gas near where he was hit. A woman he was with told investigators Haskins Jr., 24, had gone to get fuel. Witnesses said he was trying to wave down cars and standing in the center lane when he was hit by the truck and then an SUV. The report said he died of blunt force trauma. No charges have been filed.

The Steelers told investigators that Haskins Jr. had no mental health issues and had never made any suicidal threats. They said he sometimes drank heavily and sometimes used marijuana, but was not known to use any other recreational drugs. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident.

"The filing of this lawsuit is an important step in the process of uncovering the complete truth about this tragedy," the family's lawyer said in a press release. "The civil justice system allows for subpoenas to be issued for critical documents and for sworn testimony to be taken of people who have knowledge about the events leading up to Dwayne’s death."

Anyone who has additional knowledge on the incident is encouraged to reach out to The Ellsley Law Firm.