Laurel Police searching for man accused of stabbing random bystander in the head

Police in Laurel are searching for a man they say stabbed a random bystander in the head and ran.

Aric Carpenter, 26, is accused of attacking the victim in the 7800 block of Contee Road in Laurel on Saturday. The victim was treated at an area hospital and is expected to fully recover from their injuries.

Carpenter fled the scene after the stabbing and his current whereabouts are unknown. He is 6’01" tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his face, including the word "Kim" on his cheek.

Carpenter is facing multiple charges including attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Police say Carpenter should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone with information on Carpenter is asked to contact their local police department or the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092.