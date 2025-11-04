Last minute voters cast their ballots in Virginia before polls close

The Brief Virginia had a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Polls were open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Election officials say about 1.4 million voters cast their votes early or mailed them in. Hundreds of thousands more hit the polls on Election Day.



At the Fairfax County Government Center, last-minute voters are rushing in to cast their ballots.

Election officials say as of 3 p.m., a little over 160,000 people have voted across the county.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 had a chance to speak with a number of voters on their way out. They explained what issues they’re focused on and what drove them out to the ballot box.

"One of the biggest issues is the economy – benefits as well," voter Allyson Grijalba said.

"Keeping the people first. Civility," said Garland Mobley.

"Safety in school. Climate change stuff like that. Down the board issues," Mubeen Nisar told FOX 5.

"I’m interested in the downstream effect on what these local elections will have on our next big federal election," voter Christine Coppola said.

Dig deeper:

Now, all eyes are on Virginia. Voters who spoke with FOX 5 say they understand that a lot is at stake.

A number of them say they came to vote because it’s their right, and political experts say Tuesday night’s outcome could serve as a bellwether for what the country can expect in next year's midterm elections.

Local perspective:

The voters in Fairfax County who spoke with FOX 5 say they really just want to make sure their next governor —whether it’s Winsome Earle-Sears or Abigail Spanberger — to addresses some key issues like the current state of the economy, jobs, cost of living and education.

An election official says that even though over 1.4 million people in Virginia have already voted early and by mail, some results may take some time to come in, noting that Fairfax County alone has 265 precincts.

There is still time to vote: Polls close at 7 p.m. and officials are reminding residents that as long as you’re in line, you can cast your ballot.