Last Friday of summer brings sunshine and warmth before some weekend showers

Get ready to enjoy a beautiful final Friday of summer, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching a pleasant 84 degrees!

High pressure will dominate the forecast, ensuring dry conditions and ample sunshine throughout the day.

The morning will start off mild, with temperatures gradually climbing as the day progresses. The area of low pressure that brought unsettled weather has moved away, allowing dry air to settle in. Expect a mix of sunshine and a few clouds, with temperatures above the seasonal average.

As fall officially arrives early Sunday morning, tonight will see temperatures drop to around 65 degrees with a few passing clouds. However, Saturday brings a chance of showers later in the day, particularly after 4 p.m., as a stronger cold front approaches. These spotty showers may continue into the night and early Sunday morning, potentially making for a gloomy start to Sunday.

Despite the early showers, Sunday will improve as the day progresses, with the sun returning by the afternoon. Looking ahead, Monday and Tuesday will be cooler, with highs in the mid-70s and a continued chance of showers through midweek.