It may be ten years since Larry Hogan first campaigned for Maryland governor, but in one of the nation's most anticipated Senate races, he says not much has changed on the trail.

"I'm still working like the first campaign. I'm out there, you know, shaking hands."

The Republican Senate nominee joined Jim Lokay on FOX 5's "The Final 5" for a wide-ranging interview on a race that political observers say could determine control of the upper chamber.

While polls have suggested a slight edge for his opponent, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a feat itself in a state with a sharp voter registration advantage for Democrats, a recent Washington Post/University of Maryland poll suggests she's opened up an 11-point lead. Hogan calls that "an outlier."

"I think the week before the [2014] election, they said I was going to lose by 12 points and we won by 5. So I’m just out there convincing voters...I think we have a great chance to win."

But Democrats aren't taking history for granted. Axios reported on Monday that a political action committee tied to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) would spend $1.1 million to support Alsobrooks.



Still, unlike many other congressional races, the tone between Hogan and Alsobrooks has largely lacked personal attacks, but in recent weeks, a report suggesting Alsobrooks took advantage of tax breaks for which she wasn't eligible has created some controversy. (Alsobrooks has vowed to repay the $14,000 to tax authorities in Washington, DC and Prince George's County.)

But will that ultimately matter to Maryland voters?

Larry Hogan talks Senate campaign, Trump, and SCOTUS on 'The Final 5'

"If you're talking about raising taxes for everyone else...but she's taken advantage of a tax break that was supposed to go to poor seniors...I think it’s something that she’s going to have to answer."

On reproductive rights, an issue Alsobrooks has raised in a post-Dobbs decision America, Hogan defended his position on codifying Roe v. Wade, despite criticism from some groups. "I’ve said not only would I vote that way, but that I will sponsor a bill on the first day...to codify Roe," Hogan said, expressing frustration that opponents have spent millions on what he called misleading ads.

Regarding his approach to bipartisanship, Hogan pointed to Senator Joe Manchin as an example of a leader who stands out. "The person that probably stands out the most for me is Joe Manchin...he stood up and stood out," Hogan remarked. He added that Manchin's endorsement of his Senate run was significant, with Manchin crossing party lines to support him.

But Manchin also proved to be a wild card on one of the Senate's most important duties: confirming Supreme Court nominees. He supported two of former President Donald Trump's picks, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanagh, but opposed a third, Amy Coney Barrett. Manchin also encouraged the Senate to take up the nomination of Merrick Garland by former President Barack Obama in 2016, which was never put up for a vote by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

That precedent could prove significant if Vice President Kamala Harris were to win the presidency, but Republicans regain control of the senate. In recent days, the two leading contenders to replace McConnell as leader both equivocated on whether they'd attempt to block a Harris nominee.

Hogan said he would support an up or down vote, should he be elected to the Senate.

"With all due respect to Senator [John] Cornyn and Senator [John] Thune, I thought that's an outrageous position....I'm willing to give a fair hearing and I'll support any qualified nominee if Kamala Harris is the president or if Donald Trump is the president."

Hogan, who was a vocal critic of Trump when he was in the White House, also reiterated he wouldn't support his re-election, even though Trump has signaled his own support: "We didn’t ask for his endorsement...I’m not going to be a rubber stamp for anybody."

Lokay concluded the interview by asking if he could step back from being a chief executive to one of 100 members of the Senate.

"I didn’t really aspire to be a senator...but I really think we’re in real trouble. And I think we need leadership...It’s a different job, but I think I can be a key voice."

FOX 5 has extended an invitation to Democratic nominee Angela Alsobrooks for her to appear on "The Final 5," and we will keep you updated on her possible future appearance.