Man barricades himself in Montgomery County building; police

September 5, 2024
Crime and Public Safety
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County officials are on the scene of a barricade situation following a burglary in the Chevy Chase area. 

Police responded to the 5300 block of Willard Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland for a burglary at a vacant home located on park property at 9:47 a.m. According to police, a suspect was found inside armed with a knife. He has since barricaded himself inside the building.

The suspect has been taken into custody without any injuries to himself or officers, according to police. 

