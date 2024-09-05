Man barricades himself in Montgomery County building; police

Montgomery County officials are on the scene of a barricade situation following a burglary in the Chevy Chase area.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police responded to the 5300 block of Willard Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland for a burglary at a vacant home located on park property at 9:47 a.m. According to police, a suspect was found inside armed with a knife. He has since barricaded himself inside the building.

The suspect has been taken into custody without any injuries to himself or officers, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more information and updates.