2 teens shot in DC, hours apart in separate shootings

1700 block of 14th Street Northwest | 12:36 a.m.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of 14th Street and R Street, Northwest, for a report of a shooting on Sunday, April 13, around 12:36 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim was shot in the 1700 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

No word on suspects involved.

1700 block of 14th Street Northwest | 12:36 p.m.

MPD arrived in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast, for a report of a shooting on Sunday, April 13, around12:53 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information on either of these shootings is asked to contact police.