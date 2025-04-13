DC POLICE CAR SHOT AT WITH OFFICER INSIDE

At approximately 8:09 p.m. on Saturday night, multiple gunshots struck an unmarked MPD police car, which was occupied at the time by an MPD member in an alley to the rear of the 900 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.

The MPD officer was not injured and there were no other injuries in the area.

Detectives are now searching for two suspects, described as juvenile males, who fled the area on Rideshare bikes.

No arrests have been made at this time.

