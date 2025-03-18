Laid off federal workers could get hiring preference in Montgomery County bill

The Brief Montgomery County could give former federal workers preference for open position in a new bill. The bill would apply for qualified applicants from Montgomery County who were recently laid off in DOGE cuts.



A proposed law in Montgomery County would give former federal workers preference for open county government positions.

What we know:

Montgomery County Council Vice President Will Jawando has introduced a bill creating a hiring preference for fired federal workers applying for county government jobs. The hiring preference would only apply to federal employees laid off in President Donald Trump's DOGE cuts who are Montgomery County residents.

Qualified applicants for a county job would automatically get an interview and extra consideration in who get the open position.

"We have funding for these jobs. My personal view as councilmember and vice president is that when the federal government is stepping back, and providing less resources, that we’re going to have to step up," said Jawando.

By the numbers:

About 70,000 people in Montgomery County are federal workers, and roughly 1,000 have been laid off.

What's next:

This bill already has a majority of council members onboard, and they’ve scheduled by the council for April 1.