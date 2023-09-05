Labor Day shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Montgomery County; suspected gunman in custody

Authorities say one person is dead, and two others are hospitalized with injuries after a triple shooting on Labor Day in Montgomery County.

The shooting was reported Monday around 7:40 p.m. in the 14200 block of Punch Street in the Aspen Hill area.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

Officers then entered a nearby residence and located two females suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the females was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a nearby hospital.

Manuel Alejandro Ayala, 23, was taken into custody Monday evening and is now facing charges of first-degree murder.

He's accused of shooting and killing 65-year-old Rosa Maria Benitez-Ozuna and her husband. Both were renting a room, police said, in the same home Ayala lived at. Ayala also allegedly shot his mother inside the residence. She is in serious condition.

The investigation is continuing.