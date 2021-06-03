La Plata High School alumni receive diplomas 50 years after graduation

Half a century later, seven previous La Plata High School graduates, many of whom are now senior citizens, will finally receive their high school diplomas in person.

The Charles County NAACP says those students were punished 52 years ago for protesting racial injustice at the school. Now, the Charles County School Board is working to right this wrong with a graduation ceremony planned for June 10th.

"It made you angry. Disgusted. Like why? Why can’t we have our diplomas publically? ‘No we’re going to mail them to you,’ And of course that hurt," said 69-year-old Dale Contee, who was one of those graduates from the La Plata High School Class of 1969.

READ MORE: Stolen food truck located in Charles County; no suspects in custody

Contee is now retired and serves as an Associate Pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Waldorf, Maryland.

"We don’t hold this current administration responsible for that because they weren’t even around when some of this happened, but they do represent the Board of Education," said Contee, who calls this the "Golden Anniversary of 50 years" since the Charles County NAACP started this effort about two years ago.

In 1969, FOX 5 is told a number of Black LPHS students were frustrated that the members of the school’s cheerleading teams were only picked by one person who only allowed so many Black students on the team.

At one point, FOX 5 was told this person was not going to allow any Black students on the cheerleading team, called the "Majorettes."

The students say they voiced their frustration to school leaders, but when that fell on deaf ears, they organized a sit-in at the school’s cafeteria. Old news reports say there was also a walk-out and marching through streets.

"The protesters, who were allegedly marching in support of a considered legitimate demand of the black students of La Plata high, then once again went off the parade route," one of those old articles read.

READ MORE: Wilberforce University cancels student debt for 2020 and 2021 graduates

This came at a time where there was still racial tension at the school. Contee says this was a few years after integration and recalled the pain of being told by her chemistry teacher, she would never earn higher than a "C."

"[It was] pretty disturbing because I worked hard. And so I just kind of shutdown," Contee told FOX 5.

"I couldn’t understand what was wrong with people wanting to talk with other people. So move onto high school, we were fully integrated and people still stayed separate for some reason," said Jimmy Mayola, who is one of the seven graduates who will be honored. He is also the only white student to be punished for protesting how the school allowed for its selection of "Majorettes."

"There were probably 200 Black students and myself and my brother," said Mayola, "What they were doing was wrong. It wasn’t fair. People need representation. We teach that people should vote. We teach that your voice matters, but then when you have something to say, you can’t be ignored, especially if it’s a big part of the population."

Mayola recalled Black students made up around 40% of the La Plata High School student body population at the time of this protest to have more Black cheerleaders on the school’s team.

As punishment for the peaceful sit-in at the school’s cafeteria and other actions organized, current school leaders confirm the 1969 school administrators decided not to allow the Black students who protested and Mayola to receive their high school diploma at graduation with the rest of their peers.

The diplomas were sent out after, but Contee told FOX 5 her mother would not allow her to receive it. Many other students protested the same way, which meant those diplomas were sent back to the school system.

"These wonderful students, integrated class, having their rite of passage somewhat disrupted and then being able to come back in the year 2021 and saying okay, let’s give it the dignity and respect. So it’s meaningful," said current Charles County School Board Chairperson Latina L. Wilson.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

On June 10th, a school spokesperson tells FOX 5 seven students will receive that originally 1969 La Plata High School diploma in a formal in-person graduation ceremony. They and 15 others will also receive a certificate of action because their protest did actually lead school board officials to change the cheer team selection process.

"Working along with each other and not making enemies, but coming together. We can bring the change that we want to bring," said Dezmond Rosier, the CCNAACP Youth Council President who also advocated for this year’s recognition.

"Use this as a golden opportunity to make a wrong a right. And we can move forward. We can forget about all of this. And this would never have to happen again. I never ever want the citizens of Charles County to have to go through, students in particular, the things that we went through," said Contee.

Advertisement

"The new gradation? I was excited. I was excited. It was about time. It’s not going to solve everything but it’s nice to say that we finally, finally achieved this and finally gotten this far," said Mayola.

