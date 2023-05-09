Knife-wielding man attacked, inappropriately touched victim in Chevy Chase building stairwell: cops

Authorities are looking for a man they say attacked and inappropriately touched a female victim before robbing her in the stairwell of a commercial building in Montgomery County.

It happened Monday, May 1 around 10:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase.

Police say a female was in the stairwell of the building when the man attacked her by pushing her against the wall and touching her inappropriately.

Investigators say the man displayed a knife and threatened to kill her before taking her cell phone and throwing it against the wall. He then stole her wallet and fled the scene.

Surveillance cameras captured the man police suspect in the attack. They describe him as approximately 20-years-old, six-feet tall, with a thin athletic build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.