KIPP DC College Prep reopens after student was shot outside; search for suspect continues

KIPP DC College Preparatory opened its doors Wednesday, two days after a student was shot outside the school in an attack that prompted a temporary lockdown.

The shooting happend just before 1:40 p.m. when D.C. police said they received a call for a shooting in the 1400 block of Brentwood Parkway, Northeast. The shooting scene was just outside the school complex.

When officers arrived at the school, they found the victim – later identified as a student – suffering from gunshot wounds. Police at the scene reported the victim was "conscious and breathing," when they located him.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The school was placed in a lockdown stance after the shooting.. All staff and students remained in their classrooms with their doors locked and D,C, police were called. All other students and staff are safe and the scene is secure.

D.C. police are looking for a gray SUV with unknown license tags, last seen on Mt. Olivet Road, Northeast. Images of the vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and have been released by police.

During KIPP DC's "controlled dismissal," students needed to be picked up by their parents or receive confirmation of a safe plan for those students to get home.

KIPP DC officials decided school would be closed Tuesday with mental health practitioners and services available to all students. A additional police will be present on campus in the coming days.

"We are outraged and concerned by the uptick in violence in our community," read a letter sent home to families. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We will continue to work with MPD and city leaders to ensure that students and staff are safe at school. We encourage parents to talk with their children and monitor their wellbeing and emotional health."