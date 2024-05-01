King Tut exhibit heads to DC

A new King exhibit is heading to D.C., displaying his tomb and treasures. Here's everything you need to know.

The immersive exhibition will be opening its doors to visitors on Thursday, May 2. This family-friendly exhibit will feature free audio guides and over 1,000 objects and artifacts.

Visitors will be able to enjoy hundreds of reconstructed objects, detailed explanations, and a chance to time travel into the wonder of the most famous archaeological discovery site of the 20th century.

Howard Carter, the British archaeologist, discovered the elaborate golden tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun on November 4th, 1922, who died more than 3000 years ago, surrounded by all his treasures.

Tickets for adults start at $33.90 and $25.90 for children. Click here to learn more about the exhibit.