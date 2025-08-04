King of the Hill returns after 15-year break

The Brief Season 14 of King of the Hill returned with 10 episodes after a 15-year absence. The episodes can be watched on Hulu and Disney+. Saladin Patteerson joins Mike Judge and Greg Daniels as the creators of the show.



Hank Hill made his return to television as the program "King of the Hill" aired for its 14th season after a 15-year hiatus. The comedy series dropped 10 episodes in its long-awaited return on Hulu and Disney+ on Monday.

What we know:

Mike Judge and Greg Daniels remain the creators of the show, joined by the new showrunner Saladin Patterson.

Since the last episode on May 6, 2010, the main characters and voice actors all remain the same, with the exception of John Redcorn’s voice being sampled by two actors, following the death of Jonathan Joss in June 2023.

Disney+ named the cast on July 26.

Mike Judge as Hank Hill/Boomhauer

Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill

Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill

Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble (recorded part of the season before his 2023 death

Toby Huss as Dale Gribble

Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive

Jonathan Joss as John Redcorn

Ronny Chieng as Kahn Souphanousinphone

The new season begins with a timelapse of the last 15 years, including mention of COVID. Hank and Peggy begin retirement after a stint in the Middle East. Their son Bobby starts adulthood as a rising chef in Dallas.

The changed family dynamic, the intimate banter and takes on the real world around us are constructed to satisfy the lifelong fans and a new generation discovering the show for the first time.

What they're saying:

Disney+ released a guide to the show, stating:

"This new chapter delivers on what fans loved most – sharp humor, grounded emotion, and a deep love for life’s quiet moments – now viewed through the lens of today’s world. Every new episode blends familiarity with fresh perspective and, at the center of it all, is the bond between Hank and Bobby — one of animation’s most iconic father-son bonds."

"Whether you’ve been cracking open Alamos with Alley Guys since day one or just finding your footing in Arlen, TX, this new season of King Of The Hill is for you. With the original cast back, fresh storylines, and the same offbeat heart, it’s everything you love – just a little older and wiser."



