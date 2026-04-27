Live updates: President Trump, First Lady greet King Charles III and Queen Camilla at White House

The Brief King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the United States from April 27–30 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence. The trip marks King Charles’s first visit to the U.S. since becoming monarch in 2022. The visit will include official events recognizing the historic ties between the United Kingdom and the United States.



King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting the U.S. from April 27–30 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Their visit includes a private meeting with Trump and an address to Congress, ahead of events commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States’ declaration of independence from British rule.

Here are the latest updates:

President Trump, First Lady welcome royal couple

US President Donald Trump (C/R) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) pose for photos with Britain's King Charles III (C/L) and Britain's Queen Camilla upon arrival at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2026. (Photo by SA Expand

4:19 p.m. ET - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were waiting in front of the White House as King Charles III and Queen Camila arrived for the first stop on their U.S. tour.

After pausing for photographs, the Trumps and the royal couple headed inside. According to the White House schedule, they will first have tea together before taking a tour of the new White House beehive.

King Charles III & Queen Camilla greeted at airport

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - APRIL 27: King Charles III and Queen Camila are prepared to be greeted by U.S. Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley (2nd L) as they disembark their plane upon their arrival on day one of their State Visit to the United States, on Expand

3:56 p.m. ET - King Charles III and Queen Camilla were welcomed Monday at Joint Base Andrews by the children of British military families who are based in the United States.

The children greeted the royal couple with flowers as they reached the bottom of the boarding stairs. After a U.S. military band played the national anthems of the U.S. and the U.K., Charles and Camilla got into a black car to be driven to the White House.

King Charles III & Queen Camilla touch down in Maryland

3:08 p.m. ET - King Charles III and Queen Camilla touched down at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, shortly before 3 p.m. as he arrived for a four-day visit to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence.

The royals were greeted by U.S. Protocol Chief Monica Crowley. He will head to the White House where the will be greeted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are greeted by US Protocol Chief Monica Crowley as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on April 27, 2026. King Charles III arrives in Washington Monday for a high-stakes state visit aimed at salva Expand

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on April 27, 2026. King Charles III arrives in Washington Monday for a high-stakes state visit aimed at salvaging Britain's frayed ties with Donald Trump, am Expand

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla step off their plane upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on April 27, 2026. King Charles III arrives in Washington Monday for a high-stakes state visit aimed at salvaging Britain's fray Expand

The backstory:

Charles has visited the U.S. 19 times, and April’s visit is his first state visit to the country since becoming king on September 8, 2022, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.



RELATED: From Prince to King: A timeline of Charles III’s visits to the US



RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II visited the US as both a princess and a queen several times with her husband Prince Philip

Charles ascended to the throne at the age of 73, making him the oldest person to become the British monarch. His coronation took place on May 6, 2023.

The Source: FOX News contributed to this report.



