Croatia arrives in Northern Virginia as World Cup excitement builds

The Brief World Cup excitement continued to grow across the Washington region Tuesday as Croatia's national soccer team arrived at Dulles International Airport ahead of the tournament. Alexandria was selected by the Croatian national team as its base camp for the tournament. The team is expected to stay at a local hotel and train at a high school in the city during its time in the region.



World Cup excitement continued to grow across the Washington region Tuesday as Croatia's national soccer team arrived at Dulles International Airport ahead of the tournament.

The team's plane touched down shortly before 4:30 p.m. under clear skies at a private area of the airport. While fans were not able to greet the players upon arrival, media crews watched as team members eventually boarded buses and departed the airport, with some players waving as they passed by.

The buses carrying the team were escorted from the airport by Alexandria police as Croatia headed to its World Cup home base in Alexandria.

Local perspective:

The team's arrival comes just days after Alexandria celebrated Croatia with a community festival called "Flavors & Sounds of Croatia." The family-friendly event featured music, games and cultural activities while highlighting the growing partnership between the city and Croatia.

Alexandria was selected by the Croatian national team as its base camp for the tournament. The team is expected to stay at a local hotel and train at a high school in the city during its time in the region.

Local businesses are also joining the celebration.

Shops throughout Old Town Alexandria are participating in "Shop the Checkers," a promotion featuring Croatian-themed displays, discounts, giveaways and flags displayed outside participating stores, according to city officials.

What you can do:

World Cup festivities are planned throughout the D.C. area in the coming weeks.

District officials announced public watch parties will begin Friday at Franklin Park, where fans can gather to watch matches, including the United States' game against Paraguay.

Additional events are scheduled for June 19 to 21 at Tingey Plaza in Navy Yard