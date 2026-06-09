Montgomery County considers new 100-yard firearms restriction

The Brief Montgomery County is considering a new law that would restrict licensed gun owners from carrying firearms within 100 yards of many public places, including schools, parks, libraries, and places of worship. The proposal is a revised version of a previous law that Maryland’s highest court struck down, and it includes an exception for permit holders traveling on highways. Gun-rights advocates oppose the measure, arguing it is unconstitutional and could trigger another legal challenge.



Montgomery County leaders are considering a new firearms restriction that would prohibit Maryland wear-and-carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of many public places, including parks, schools, government buildings, libraries, hospitals, and places of worship with one narrow exception.

What we know:

The proposal comes after the Maryland Supreme Court ruled in April that the county’s previous attempt to broadly ban firearms within 100 yards of places of public assembly was invalid. The court found that the restriction created problems for licensed gun owners traveling on public highways that pass through the affected areas.

In response, county lawmakers drafted a revised bill that includes an exception for permit holders traveling on highways. However, gun-rights advocates argue the measure still infringes on the rights of licensed firearm owners.

What they're saying:

During a public hearing Tuesday, several residents and advocacy groups voiced opposition to the proposal.

"This bill would actively endanger Jewish lives," said Eli Shemony, who oversees security at his synagogue.

Mark Pennak, president of Maryland Shall Issue, the gun-rights organization that successfully challenged the county’s previous law, warned that the new measure could face another legal challenge if enacted.

"Places of worship, in particular synagogues, are targets," Pennak told FOX 5. He noted that many congregations rely on trained, state-licensed permit holders to provide security during services and events.

Six speakers testified against the bill, including Pennak. He argued that passing the measure could expose the county to another costly legal battle and predicted the county would ultimately lose in court.

Esther Wells, a wear-and-carry permit holder and candidate for Montgomery County Executive, also criticized the county’s approach. While addressing council members, she called for greater transparency regarding legal expenses tied to firearms litigation.

"Stop wasting our money to restrict our freedoms," Wells said. "Pass Bill 23-26, fix your unconstitutional review process, and open your legal books to the public to show taxpayers exactly what your legal errors are costing us."

Another speaker, Montgomery County resident and permit holder Karan Singh, argued that the proposal would disproportionately affect minority communities. Singh cited research showing that many Black and Hispanic gun owners carry firearms for personal protection and said the bill would make it more difficult for them to exercise that right in Maryland.

What's next:

The County Council is expected to hold a committee work session on the bill next week. Lawmakers could move forward with a vote at any time.