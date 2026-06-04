Former Marine reportedly fights off armed teen robbers in Oxon Hill

The Brief While working on his pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon, former Marine Jheyco Borda was surrounded by four teenagers who demanded his vehicle and valuables. Borda said he used a split-second distraction to disarm one of the suspects. With the help of his brother, Borda said he managed to overpower and pin down the suspects until Prince George’s County police arrived to take them into custody.



An afternoon working on a pickup truck reportedly turned into a life-or-death struggle for an Oxon Hill man Wednesday afternoon, when a group of teenagers pointed a gun at his face in an attempted robbery.

What we know:

Jheyco Borda, a former Marine trained in hand-to-hand combat, says he was working on his vehicle near Oxon Hill High School around 4:30 p.m. when four teenagers approached him on the sidewalk. He says the suspects, dressed in hooded sweatshirts, surrounded Borda and demanded his car keys, phone and other valuables.

Surveillance video captured the moment one of the teens, dressed in red, white and blue, pulled out a handgun and pointed it directly at Borda’s head. But the suspect got distracted for a split second—and that was all the opening the former Marine needed, according to him.

Borda immediately fought back to disarm the teen, he said. Seeing the commotion, Borda’s brother rushed over to help. During the violent struggle, the gun discharged.

Fortunately, no one was hit by the gunfire. Borda said the bullet struck his truck instead, leaving a visible hole.

As the fight continued, another suspect tried to jump into the fray, but Borda’s brother reportedly turned and grabbed him. Together, the brothers managed to pin the suspects down on the pavement.

The brothers held the teenagers down until Prince George’s County police officers arrived at the scene and took them into custody, according to Borda. The four suspects are currently in jail.

What you can do:

Prince George's County Police are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact them immediately.