Experts warn copperhead season is starting early in Northern Virginia

The Brief Experts are warning that copperhead snakes are already showing up earlier than usual across parts of Northern Virginia. They say that fluctuating weather patterns this spring, including swings from cooler temperatures to unusually hot days, may be contributing to increased copperhead activity earlier in the season. If someone is bitten, experts recommend seeking medical care immediately.



As families spend more time outdoors this summer, experts are warning that copperhead snakes are already showing up earlier than usual across parts of Northern Virginia — and local hospitals are treating snakebite patients.

Wildlife experts told FOX 5 D.C. that fluctuating weather patterns this spring, including swings from cooler temperatures to unusually hot days, may be contributing to increased copperhead activity earlier in the season.

What they're saying:

"Copperheads are a common part of the ecosystem here, but we’re seeing them earlier than we normally would," Bill Crisp, co-owner of K2C Snake Consultants in Northern Virginia said.

Copperheads are venomous snakes commonly found throughout the DMV. They can grow to more than two feet long and are often identified by their distinctive hourglass-shaped markings.

"You can identify them by the pattern they have — very distinctive Hershey’s Kiss-looking patterns going down their body," Crisp said. "They get their name copperhead from the copper tone on the top of their head."

While copperheads are venomous, Crisp said they are generally not aggressive and prefer to avoid people and pets whenever possible.

"They do have venom that can cause damage to humans and dogs, so they need to be respected and admired from a distance," he said. "People can end up in the hospital for a couple of days receiving treatment, but we’ve never had a fatality in the state of Virginia."

K2C Snake Consultants has already removed about 20 copperheads this season, primarily in Fairfax and Prince William counties — a number Crisp describes as a record for this early in the year.

(Photo by: Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The snakes are often found hiding in dense landscaping, mulch beds, woodpiles and rock piles where they can stay cool and hunt for food, Crisp said. The company has also responded to calls involving snakes near front steps, gardens and even swimming pools.

Health officials say that while most encounters end without incident, bites do occur.

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center told FOX 5 it has treated four copperhead snakebite patients so far this year, including three in May and one in June.

Most bites occur on the hands and feet and can cause significant pain and swelling, according to experts. In more severe cases, medical treatment may be required to prevent complications.

"It’s just being very mindful of your surroundings," Crisp said. "Don’t try to reach under anything you can’t see. Be careful where you are, especially around water."

Experts say many bites happen when people are walking barefoot outdoors, taking out the trash, gardening or reaching into areas where visibility is limited.

They also warn against relying on outdated snakebite myths.

"A lot of things you hear online — tourniquets, opening the wound, trying to suck the venom out — don’t work and can actually make the situation worse," Crisp said. "The best thing to do is get away from the snake and seek medical attention right away."

What you can do:

If someone is bitten, experts recommend seeking medical care immediately. If it can be done safely, they also suggest taking a photo of the snake from a distance to help medical professionals identify the species and determine the appropriate treatment.

If you encounter a copperhead, wildlife experts recommend keeping your distance and contacting a professional for assistance rather than attempting to move or kill the snake yourself.