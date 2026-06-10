6 injured after car slams into Sterling Goodwill store

The Brief Six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into a Goodwill store in Loudoun County on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the vehicle drove through the store’s front window area and traveled deep into the building before coming to a stop. Investigators are still working to determine how the vehicle entered the store and what factors may have contributed to the crash.



Six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into a Goodwill store in Loudoun County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred at a Goodwill location on Manifest Boulevard in Sterling, prompting a large emergency response from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue personnel.

Officials said the vehicle drove through the store’s front window area and traveled deep into the building before coming to a stop. Six people were injured in the incident and transported to area hospitals for treatment. Authorities said all the injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Emergency crews initially responded to the scene before turning the investigation over to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite the dramatic nature of the crash, officials said the building did not sustain structural damage.

The store was open at the time of the incident, and those inside are believed to have included both employees and shoppers.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine how the vehicle entered the store and what factors may have contributed to the crash. Authorities have not yet released information about the driver.

No additional details were immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.