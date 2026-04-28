King Charles III to address Congress as US visit continues Tuesday

The Brief King Charles III and Queen Camilla marked the second day of their visit with a White House welcome. Security was heightened after gunfire near a checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. King Charles will address a joint session of Congress before continuing the U.S. trip.



King Charles III and Queen Camilla will mark the second day of their visit to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday with an official White House welcome and a full slate of ceremonial and diplomatic events.

The royal couple is set to receive military honors, a troop review and a 21‑gun salute during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn scheduled for midmorning. Later in the day, King Charles will address a joint session of Congress before returning to the White House for a state dinner.

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Security across the capital has been visibly heightened following gunfire near a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend. On Tuesday morning, Secret Service officers arrested an individual near 17th Street at the entrance to President’s Park. Authorities have not released details about the arrest, but the incident highlighted the stepped‑up precautions surrounding the visit.

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Charles and Camilla arrived Monday afternoon at Joint Base Andrews before heading to the White House for a small welcome tea with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. They later attended a garden party at the British Embassy. The visit marks the first by a British monarch since Queen Elizabeth II’s 2007 trip and King Charles’ first since his 2022 coronation.

Beyond Washington, the royal couple will travel to New York to visit the 9/11 Memorial and meet with families, and they will make stops at Arlington National Cemetery and a national park in Virginia. Security preparations for those events involve multiple agencies, including the Secret Service, U.S. Park Police, Pentagon Force Protection and local law enforcement, who are coordinating operations across the region.