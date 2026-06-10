Prince George’s County launches major youth workforce program

The Brief Prince George’s County leaders have unveiled what they are calling the largest youth workforce investment ever led by a single council district. The announcement comes as the county continues to navigate youth curfews and the loss of hundreds of teen jobs following the closure of Six Flags America, which for years served as a major seasonal employer for local students. Officials say the new District 8 Youth and Young Adult Jobs Program is designed to go beyond short-term summer employment and instead build long-term career pathways for residents ages 15 to 24.



Prince George’s County leaders have unveiled what they are calling the largest youth workforce investment ever led by a single council district, aiming to connect hundreds of young people with jobs, training and mentorship amid rising concern over youth employment opportunities.

The announcement comes as the county continues to navigate youth curfews and the loss of hundreds of teen jobs following the closure of Six Flags America, which for years served as a major seasonal employer for local students, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

What they're saying:

Officials say the new District 8 Youth and Young Adult Jobs Program is designed to go beyond short-term summer employment and instead build long-term career pathways for residents ages 15 to 24.

Edward Burroughs III, chair of the Prince George’s County Council, said the initiative is about expanding access rather than simply enforcing restrictions.

"The majority of our young people are excited about their future…the only thing that they often lack is access and opportunity," Burroughs said, adding that participants will go through "rigorous training" including résumé writing, workplace preparation and interview coaching before they are even eligible for job interviews.

The program aims to connect about 500 participants with paid positions and career exposure across fields including health care, technology and skilled trades. County leaders say demand has already been strong, with more than 550 applications submitted in just three weeks. So far, 120 young people have entered training and 79 have already secured jobs.

One student involved in the program said the opportunity has changed how they spend their time, shifting from unstructured days to consistent work and career development.

"I just spend my time on the game…but now every other day I work…doing something that’s actually useful and investing into my future," the student said.

Local employers participating in the program say it also benefits businesses by providing needed staffing while giving teens real-world experience.

"You have an opportunity to get in here, support your county, support your community and pour into these young folks," one employer said.

County officials say the program is funded through a series of grant sources, allowing businesses to participate without bearing the cost of wages.

What's next:

Leaders also say they hope to expand the initiative beyond District 8 and grow the number of participants in the future.