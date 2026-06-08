World Cup 2026: A guide to watch parties across the DMV

The Brief There are World Cup watch parties across D.C., Maryland and Virginia from the tournament's opening match on June 11 through the final on July 19. Event spaces range from large-scale outdoor fan zones on the National Mall and neighborhood plazas to dedicated country-specific fan hubs and sports bars. Beyond the game broadcasts, attendees can expect various activities including food trucks, international drink specials, live DJs, soccer trivia, and interactive fan competitions.



There is no shortage of places to watch the World Cup around the DMV. Local bars and plazas will host a variety of watch parties to celebrate the long-anticipated soccer tournament.

What we know:

The World Cup begins June 11 at 3 p.m. with a match between Mexico and South Africa and will run until the final on July 19.

Team USA currently has three scheduled matches: June 12 vs. Paraguay, June 19 vs. Australia and June 25 vs. Turkey.

Food, drink, live entertainment and more will be offered at watch parties across the DMV.

Washington, DC Watch Parties and Fan Zones

In partnership with Freedom 250, FIFA will host viewing parties on the National Mall near the Capitol Building.

Fans can expect:

Airing of all Team USA matches and knockout games

Interactive exhibits, food and cultural showcases

Free admission

D.C. United: United in Play Soccer Celebration

D.C. United will host viewing events at Franklin Park (June 12-14) and Tingey Plaza (June 19-21) in partnership with DowntownDC BID and Navy Yard BID.

The events are free with advanced registration and will offer food from local vendors.

La Cosecha

Located in the Union Market District, this cultural hub will emphasize games played by Latin American national teams. Latin food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The rooftop venue, also in Union Market, will host multiple free viewing events during the duration of the tournament.

Highlights include:

Painted field design

12-by-8-foot LED Screen

Soccer trivia

DJs

Drink specials

Wunder Garten x Volo Sports

This NoMA beer garden will feature indoor and outdoor screenings of World Cup games along with fan competitions and international brews.

A 14-foot jumbotron screen will be located on Pearl Street airing matches from noon to 10 p.m. Extended hours will be offered for Team USA games.

The Bullpen

The outdoor bar in Navy Yard will air more than 17 days of games on multiple screens. Concessions are available with additional food trucks offered on Team USA game days.

Upstate FTW with Sports & Social

Fans can watch every World Cup game at this sports bar in featuring:

Wall-to wall TVs

DJs

World Cup themed food menu inspired by the three host countries

Drink specials

Metrobar

Metrobar in Brookland will offer a 20-foot screen with designated Team USA watch parties. Fans can expect cocktails, craft beers and pizza specials.

Franklin Hall

This official home base for Croatia fans in Columbia Heights will host a series of free watch parties throughout the tournament.

Prost

Prost in Mount Vernon Square is the home base for Germany and Austria fans. German and Austrian drafts will be on tap and all tournament matches will be screened.

Hall Pass

Located in Chinatown, the beer hall will host country-themed viewing parties with international beer specials.

Maryland Watch Parties and Fan Zones

Bethesda Soccer Club

Starting June 12, the performance center will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for World Cup Viewing. Attendees can participate in free pickup soccer watch games on large screens and enter giveaways.

This special event will take place at the National Harbor from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 12. There will be games, giveaways and a team spirit competition.

TAP Sports Bar

This bar in the National Harbor will air all matches on massive screens.

Prince George’s County World Cup Festival

Visit the Prince George’s County Sports and Learning Complex on June 12 to watch the USA vs. Paraguay match. Fans can expect food trucks and performances during the event.

Virginia Watch Parties and Fan Zones

COPA Tysons at Starr Hill Tysons Biergarten

This venue will host Team USA watch parties with giant screens, live music and giveaways.

Shipgarten

Watch every World Cup match at this outdoor bar with more than 150 screens.

Ireland’s Four Courts

This pub has an extensive viewing calendar for the tournament featuring watch parties for the opening match between Mexico and South Africa along with every USA match.

Soccer at Mosaic

Select matches will be available to watch on a big screen in Strawberry Park throughout the tournament.



