10 children on KinderCare bus hospitalized after crash in Maryland

Authorities say 10 children on a KinderCare bus were hospitalized after a crash with a passenger vehicle Monday morning in Maryland.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Monday along MD 924 near Bel Air South Parkway in the Bel Air area of Harford County.

Investigators believe the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on MD 924 when the driver made a left turn onto Laurel Bush Road but failed to yield to the right of way. They say the bus collided with the side of the passenger vehicle.

The children were taken to UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Police say the driver of the passenger car and a 1-year-old child were transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

The investigation is continuing.