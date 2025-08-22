Kilmar Abrego Garcia released from jail Friday, lawyer confirms

The Brief Kilmar Abrego Garcia was released from a Tennessee jail Friday. A private firm will escort him to Maryland, where ICE may detain him again. His release follows time in a notorious El Salvador prison after wrongful deportation.



Kilmar Arego Garcia has been released from a Tennessee jail and is en route to his family in Maryland, his lawyer confirms.

"Today, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is free. He is presently en route to his family in Maryland, after being unlawfully arrested and deported, and then imprisoned, all because of the government’s vindictive attack on a man who had the courage to fight back against the Administration’s continuing assault on the rule of law. He is grateful that his access to American courts has provided meaningful due process," said lawyer Sean Hecker in a statement.

What we know:

The release marks the closest to freedom Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been since his wrongful deportation to a notorious El Salvador prison in March.

READ MORE: Kilmar Abrego Garcia's release from federal custody paused by judge

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys said in court filings Tuesday that a private security firm will transport him from Tennessee to Maryland upon his release.

Abrego Garcia’s freedom before trial may be brief.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could detain him upon arrival in Maryland and may attempt to deport him again.