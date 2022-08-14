Kiely Rodni: Missing Truckee teen's disappearance marks one week

It has been just over one week since Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground near Truckee.

On Saturday authorities gave a somber update regarding the investigation, and family and friends gathered for a concert to honor the missing teen's love of music.

The update from the Placer County Sheriff's office included information about a Friday night's discovery of a possible burial site near the campground. A search and rescue team reported the site, and Kiely's family was notified.

"The FBI responded to secure the scene yesterday and was accompanied by the Placer and Nevada county sheriffs’ offices. FBI agents investigated the site through early this morning and recovered the remains of a dog," said Angela Musallam, Placer County Sheriff’s Office public information officer. "Let me be clear. We have one team, one mission, and one goal, and that is to find 16-year-old Kiely Rodni."

Search efforts have ramped up for the missing teen throughout the week, and over 1000 tips have been sent in to the Sheriff's office regarding the investigation.

Capt. Sam Brown said an Alameda County dive team was assisting in the search at Prosser Lake.

A systematic approach was taken in the water he said. They start swimmers, then boats, and certain types of fish finders.

Brown said you have to be careful not to maneuver the lakebed too much because once you touch the ground you could potentially have all the earth come back up over any kind of evidentiary item. Divers were the last case scenario, he said.

Family and friends gathered after the press briefing for a concert to honor Kiely's love of music and to show support in the continued search efforts.

A video was shared of Kiely playing guitar and singing with her grandpa David Robertson to prepare for the event.

"In gratitude, we honor the love and support from our amazing teens and community at large that have been on the front lines of this crisis since day one," organizers said. "Let's bring our girl home."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers can remain anonymous. Those with photos and videos that may assist with the investigation into Kiely's disappearance can submit them to officials here.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for Kiely’s return.