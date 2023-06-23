Kids who commit crimes in Arlington can now receive rehabilitation instead of jail time

Arlington County police can now offer children who commit crimes rehabilitation and help outside the court system instead of jail time.

The initiative is the outcome of a partnership forged this week with a community-based group focused on restorative justice.

Restorative justice is a practice used nationwide to help rehabilitate young people who commit crimes. Often, the victims will be on board with the plan to get the young offender help.

This is the first time police in Arlington are able to refer young people who commit crimes directly to the Center for Youth and Family Advocacy.

"We are really excited to announce a partnership with the Arlington County Police Department," said Divanshi Patel, CEO at the Center for Youth and Family Advocacy. "What this partnership is going to do is essentially provide a tool for police to directly divert young people who come in contact with police for youth-base harm into our programs."

Supporters say the goal is to look at ways to create healthier communities. The diversion program would only be offered to minors who are charged with misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

These programs, like the youth peer court the county has in place, train teens how to take on judicial roles and help determine a consequence for other young offenders.

Some local critics say that restorative justice erodes legal rights and minimizes the crime committed.

Even so, the partnership that is now in place in Arlington, has also been implemented in Danville and Falls Church.



