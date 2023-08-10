Wrap-up the summer with back-to-school events across the DMV

The start of the new school is right around the corner, here are some events to help you get ready and snag some free school supplies.

Fuel for School:

Enjoy an afternoon filled with family-friendly fun and giveaways this weekend. Fuel for School will be held at two locations Springfield Town Center and The Mall at Prince George's County. Both events will include live music and attendees can enjoy sounds from DJ Akademiks in Maryland.

Hybla Valley Back to School Event:

Swing by the Hybla Valley Community Center and enjoy a free back-to-school event. Attendees will be able to enjoy different activities, food, and free school supplies.

9th Annual Chuck Brown Day:

This annual celebration will include musical performances by the Chuck Brown Band with Doug E. Fresh, Rare Essence, and many more. The Chuck Brown Foundation will be giving out free backpacks at the event. Click here for more back-to-school events in D.C.

Oxon Run Day Community Day Health and Wellness Fair:

Drop by this Health and Wellness Fair for the community that will be a day filled with activities and fun. The event will have free school supplies, vaccinations, and dental exams for children along with free food.

Community Back-to-school Event:

The Prince William County Community Foundation, in collaboration with Prince William County Public Schools is throwing a back-to-school event. There will be free backpacks, school supplies, and food resources to help students start their school year off right.

Back-to-School Drive: Family Development & Samaritan Foundation:

This back-to-school drive is open to students from pre-k to college. The first 200 people to arrive will receive a fre backpack. There will also be giveaways, free school supplies, and a number of vendors.