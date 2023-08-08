Free backpacks and school supplies at Bellevue Library for Back to School Bash

Mayor Muriel Bowser and other D.C. agencies and businesses will be at Bellevue Library Tuesday handing out backpacks and other school supplies.

The 11th Annual Bellevue Back to School Bash kicks off on Tuesday August 8 at 12 p.m at the William O. Lockridge/Bellevue Library in Southwest D.C.

The event will feature free food and activities such as face painting, hair braiding, haircuts, and Double Dutch.

The Metropolitan Police Department's Side by Side Band will perform, along with solo music artist DeAngelo Redman from "Making the Band."