Kenneth Moton is joining the FOX 5 family!

Starting next Monday, Kenneth will co-anchor the 6:00 p.m. and the 11:00 p.m. weekday shows. On September 25, he'll join Angie Goff at 6:00 p.m. on her first day back from maternity leave!

Kenneth will join Marina Marraco at 11:00 p.m. once she's back from her maternity leave on October 9.

"Kenneth is a dynamite journalist whose integrity and personality will shine on FOX 5," said station vice president and news director, Paul McGonagle. "I can’t wait for him to start."

Before joining FOX 5, the award-winning journalist was the co-anchor of World News Now and America This Morning for ABC News.

"There’s no place like the DMV and there’s no station like FOX 5," said Kenneth. "Joining their diverse and talented team allows me to continue my dedication to telling people’s stories, reporting on what is happening in the community, and being a trustworthy voice for viewers. This is going to be fun.".