Kennedy Center presents Kevin Hart with 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Comedian Kevin Hart will be receiving the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center.

The Prize, which is named to honor one of the world’s greatest humorists, will be awarded at a gala performance featuring some of the biggest names in comedy on March 24, 2024, at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, presented by Wells Fargo, recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, colloquially known as Mark Twain.

"I’ve been doing comedy since the inception of this award 25 years ago. To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal. Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life—I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognizing my voice and impact on culture," says Hart. "I can’t wait to celebrate!"

Kennedy Center President, Deborah F. Rutter shared in a statement, the gratitude that is expressed for Hart and his ability to enrich American culture.

"For over three decades, Kevin Hart has been a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy, and relatable narratives. An accomplished writer, producer, actor, and comedian, he has made lasting contributions to the comedic landscape and represents our celebration of American humor at the Kennedy Center."

Tickets for the event can be found here.