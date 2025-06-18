Kendrick Lamar, SZA to close out Grand National Tour's US run in Landover

The Brief Kendrick Lamar and SZA will headline the final U.S. stop of their Grand National Tour on June 18. The pair is performing songs from Lamar’s GNX and SZA’s SOS: Lana. The tour follows their record-breaking Super Bowl halftime performance.



Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to cap off the North American leg of their Grand National Tour with a stadium show in Landover on Wednesday, June 18. The performance will take place at Northwest Stadium, home of the Washington Commanders, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and showtime scheduled for 7 p.m.

US finale

What we know:

The tour launched in April and brought together two of the biggest names in music for a full-scale co-headlining run. It follows their Super Bowl LIX halftime performance, which drew more than 130 million viewers earlier this year.

Lamar is performing songs from his latest album, GNX, while SZA’s set includes tracks from SOS: Lana, a reimagined version of her 2022 album. DJ Mustard is slated to open tonight.

Tour heads overseas

After the Landover stop, the Grand National Tour continues to Europe, with international dates scheduled through the summer and Lamar set to appear in Australia later this year.

Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)