Vice President Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate as she looks to boost the Democratic ticket in the Midwest, AP sources say.

Harris' formal nomination came after a five-day round of online balloting by Democratic National Convention delegates ended Monday night, with the party saying in a statement released just before midnight that 99% of delegates casting ballots had done so for Harris.

While the DNC Chair Jaime Harrison confirmed that Harris secured enough votes from delegates last week, Monday’s vote just made it official.

Walz is a former U.S. Army National Guard member and former teacher.

