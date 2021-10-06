Juvenile suffered ‘minor laceration’ in DC charter school incident: cops

D.C. police say a juvenile suffered only a minor laceration during an incident in the area of Kingsman Academy Charter School on Wednesday.

Police do not know whether the juvenile was cut on the school grounds in the 1300 block of E Street, Northeast, or outside.

No one has been taken into custody, they say.

