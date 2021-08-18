DC 15-year-old stabbed to death outside KIPP DC College Preparatory school; teen arrested

A D.C. 15-year-old is dead after a stabbing at a bus stop outside KIPP DC College Preparatory school on Wednesday, police say.

A 16-year-old has been taken into custody, but police declined to identify him.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say the boy was "unconscious" and "not breathing" when they responded to the scene after it was reported around 3:15 p.m.

They have not released any information about a possible suspect.

This is a breaking news update – FOX 5 will have additional details as they become available.

Shortly after the incident, officials sent a letter to the school community:

KCP Families,

I am writing to you tonight with a tremendously heavy heart. After dismissal at KIPP DC College Preparatory this afternoon an incident occurred in front of the school building near the MetroBus stop, in which a KCP student was fatally stabbed.

The Metropolitan Police Department, medical professionals, and KIPP DC staff responded immediately. We have been in touch with the student’s family and will continue to provide support to them. We have maintained ongoing communication with MPD and will continue to cooperate as they conduct a full investigation.

The sudden passing of a student is devastating for all of us, particularly for family and the staff who knew the student well. Classes at KCP will be cancelled tomorrow, Thursday, August 19. However, counselors will be virtually available to help students process this heartbreaking news. We will share zoom links and schedules in the early morning. Students express grief in many different ways and we are here to support them as they process this loss.

As you know, student safety and emotional support are our top priorities and there will be additional police presence and private security at school in the coming days. We encourage you to talk with your child about safe passage to and from school and encourage them to come forward to school staff if they have any safety concerns.

Social workers and grief counselors will continue onsite at KCP throughout this time.

We are heartbroken by this news and will update you as we learn more. Thank you for your support.

Stephanie Renee Young

Principal

Advertisement

KIPP DC College Preparatory