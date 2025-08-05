9-year-old boy dies in Suitland house fire; 2 firefighters injured

A 9-year-old boy died early Tuesday morning following a fire at a two-story home in Prince George’s County, officials said.

Fire crews responded around 1:43 a.m. to the 5800 block of Auth Road, where flames had engulfed a single-family residence. The boy was pulled from the home in critical condition but later died at the hospital.

Assistant Fire Chief Caroll Spriggs told FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh that a neighbor helped one adult out of the house. Spriggs said it remains unclear whether any smoke detectors were installed. He believes the fire began on the first floor.

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Child dies in early morning house fire in Suitland; 2 firefighters transported Juvenile dies in early morning house fire in Suitland; 2 firefighters transported