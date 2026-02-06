Juvenile curfew once again in effect at National Harbor

The Brief A juvenile curfew is in effect from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. at National Harbor on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s a renewal of the curfew that was in effect for most of 2025. Anyone under 18 years old has to be with a parent or guardian, 21 years old or older. Violations could result in a $250 fine for parents.



A juvenile curfew is once again in place at National Harbor.

It’s a renewal of the curfew that was in effect for most of 2025.

The details :

The curfew is in effect from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Anyone under 18 years old has to be with a parent or guardian, or an authorized adult 21 years old or older.

Violations could result in a fine for parents — up to $250.

The exceptions:

There are a few caveats to the rule.

Juveniles are allowed at National Harbor if they are:

On the sidewalk in front of where the juvenile resides, or the residence of a next-door neighbor, if the neighbor did not complain to the police

Returning home, by a direct route from a school activity, or an activity of a religious or other association, or place of employment

Authorized attendees going to an event at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center and leaving the National Harbor immediately after the event has ended

What they're saying:

Prince George’s County police say businesses and members of the county council requested the juvenile curfew.

Some business owners told FOX 5 that they feel it’s necessary for public safety.

FOX 5 cameras didn’t catch any unaccompanied minors out in the blistering cold, so it appears they’re getting the message.

This curfew will continue on Fridays and Saturdays for the next six months.

