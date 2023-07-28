Juvenile charged as adult for shoplifting and possession of 'ghost gun'

Police have arrested and charged a juvenile male as an adult for the illegal possession of a ‘ghost gun’ and theft-related charges in Montgomery County.

Police say they arrived at Dick’s Sporting Goods located in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton for the report of a shoplifting Tuesday, July 25 at approximately 12:57 p.m.



Upon arrival officers witnessed the suspects leaving the store with stolen merchandise. Officers followed the suspects who ran to a Safeway store in the 11200 block of Georgia Ave.



Officers arrested one of the suspects and discovered a loaded Polymer 80 9mm handgun with no serial number during their initial search.



According to police, the juvenile was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged as an adult with theft and illegal possession of firearm related charges.