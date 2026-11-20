Millions of Americans preparing to travel for Thanksgiving may have to contend with a developing storm system capable of bringing rain, gusty winds and potentially accumulating snow to portions of the eastern United States. For the Washington, D.C., region, the biggest concern appears to be rain and travel delays, but farther north, the forecast could turn wintry.

The Climate Prediction Center is monitoring the entire East Coast for the potential for an impactful storm system, highlighting the region in a heavy rain threat at the moment.

The threat revolves around more organized storm system developing and affecting the East Coast in and around the Thanksgiving Day. For our area, rain currently appears more likely than snow. However, for travelers heading north into Pennsylvania, upstate New York and interior New England, colder temperatures and the possibility of a strengthening storm could introduce the threat of a winter storm just in time for turkey day.

The biggest questions now involve the storm's exact track, its intensity and whether sufficiently cold air will be in place across the interior Northeast to support accumulating snow.

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What does this mean for Washington, DC?

The American Model shows a less impactful winter solution, but still rainfall around the region on Thanksgiving Day.

For the immediate Washington metropolitan area, the forecast is increasingly focused on the potential for periods of rain, potentially heavy rain, rather than a winter storm.

Current forecast guidance suggests that the region could see deteriorating conditions during the busy Wednesday evening travel period, with rain potentially continuing into and throughout Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures in the District are expected to remain above freezing during the precipitation, though will likely be rather chilly in the lower 50s and 40s.

The forecast looks a little trickier in our mountain zones however. Depending on the exact track and timing of the system, air over the mountains may indeed be cold enough to feature more winter weather. Whether we are talking more mix or snow remains to be seen. But those traveling around the region on Thanksgiving Day itself will really want to keep an eye on the forecast, especially if your travels take you into the highland of West Virginia or the Maryland Panhandle.

Could parts of the Northeast see Thanksgiving snow?

The European Model shows the most impactful solution for the holiday storm system, with interior winter mix and snowfall on Thanksgiving Day, while the I-95 corridor deals with a heavy, chilly rain.

While Washington and Baltimore are more likely to experience rain, the interior Northeast presents a more complicated forecast. While we still have a week to monitor this system and its potential outcome, we feel that the areas worth monitoring closest for the potential for winter weather include the higher elevations northern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, and interior and northern New England. In these locations, cold air may be slower to exit than expected due to a phenomenon known as cold air damming, which can trap cold air in place. If the storm hugs the coastline, it is very likely that interior parts of the northeast will be dealing with a rare white Thanksgiving.

However, we are still far enough out that a relatively small shift in storm track could mean the difference between a cold rain, a wintry mixture and accumulating snow. So be sure to stay tuned for the latest in the storm expectations through the weekend and then through next week.

For now, the message is straightforward: Thanksgiving travel across the East Coast could turn unsettled, and the greatest potential for snow remains across the colder, higher elevations of the interior Northeast. Travelers should continue checking forecasts as Thanksgiving approaches, particularly those planning to drive through mountainous areas or fly through major Northeast airports.

The Fox 5 Weather Team is on it! We will have you covered and keep you ahead of anything Mother Nature throws at us ahead of Thanksgiving Day and through the winter ahead!