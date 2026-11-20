Image 1 of 3 ▼ 200 North Washington Street, Rockville, Maryland

The Brief Montgomery County police arrested 23-year-old George Clarence Molina at his Gaithersburg home and charged him with first-degree murder in the Nov. 4 fatal shooting of 33-year-old Richard Ulysses Hernandez in Rockville. First responders initially believed Hernandez was the victim of a hit-and-run when they found him unresponsive in the 200 block of North Washington Street around 12:25 a.m., before discovering a gunshot wound. Investigators say Rockville police found a handgun near the scene matching the caliber of a recovered shell casing, and a witness called 911 after seeing a suspicious person running from the area.



A 23-year-old Gaithersburg man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of another Gaithersburg man who was found lying in a Rockville roadway earlier this month, Montgomery County police announced Friday, Nov. 20.

What we know:

George Clarence Molina was arrested by Montgomery County Police officers at his residence in Gaithersburg and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Division obtained an arrest warrant for Molina on Nov. 18, charging him with first-degree murder and use of a firearm during a crime of violence in the Nov. 4 shooting death of 33-year-old Richard Ulysses Hernandez.

George Clarence Molina was arrested by Montgomery County Police officers at his residence in Gaithersburg.

Molina is being held pending a bond hearing, police said.

The Investigation:

At 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, Rockville City Police officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel were dispatched to the 200 block of North Washington Street for a report of a person lying in the roadway.

First responders found Hernandez, of Gaithersburg, unresponsive in the road and began rendering lifesaving aid, initially believing he had been the victim of a hit-and-run. While providing aid, officers discovered Hernandez had an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chief Medical Examiner later ruled Hernandez’s death a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the chest.

Later on the morning of Nov. 4, Rockville City Police officers found a handgun a short distance from where Hernandez was killed. Detectives determined the firearm was the same caliber as a shell casing recovered at the scene, according to police.

During the course of the investigation, detectives also learned that a witness had called 911 to report seeing a suspicious person running from the area where the shooting occurred.

According to a GoFundMe page, Hernandez was a father, brother and uncle.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a suspected motive for the shooting, disclosed whether Molina and Hernandez knew each other or specified when Molina's bond hearing is scheduled to take place.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Montgomery County police at 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip online.