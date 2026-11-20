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The Brief He is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office Jail. Police said they will not release additional details to protect the victim's privacy. The investigation remains ongoing.



A 22-year-old Culpeper man is facing multiple felony charges, including rape, in connection with a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators with the Culpeper Police Department said they received a report on Nov. 15 from a family concerned that their daughter was involved in a relationship with an adult man.

Police identified the suspect as Juan Carlos Chub Choc and executed a search warrant several days later at a residence in the 1900 block of Cotton Tail Drive.

Chub Choc was arrested without incident and charged with four counts of rape, four counts of abduction with intent to defile and one count of using a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

He is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office Jail.

Police said they will not release additional details to protect the victim's privacy. The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are encouraging parents and guardians to monitor their children's phone and online activity and to report any concerning contact between an adult and a minor.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Grimes at 540-829-5506.