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The Brief A 17-year-old student was charged in connection with a high school fight that left another student hospitalized. As of Wednesday, the student remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Officials said the 17-year-old student is being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center on malicious wounding charges.



A 17-year-old is facing charges in connection with a fight at a Loudoun County high school that left a student hospitalized with serious injuries, the county sheriff's office said.

What we know:

On Monday, Nov. 16, a School Resource Officer at Park View High School in Sterling responded to reports of an unconscious male student. The student was taken to a hospital and officials determined that an altercation had occurred.

In a letter to the community, Principal Dr. Jason Jefferson said several students were involved, and the school was placed on a hold status while staff intervened.

As of Wednesday night, the student remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

READ MORE | Student hospitalized after fight at Loudoun County high school

A 17-year-old male student was charged with malicious wounding in connection with the fight. The teen is being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center, officials said.

Additional students who were involved in the fight have been identified, and more charges could be filed, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the sheriff's office at 703-777-1021.