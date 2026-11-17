The Brief The parents of the accused Jan. 6 pipe bomber are speaking out for the first time. Brian Cole Jr.'s parents confirmed he was not diagnosed with autism until he was arrested and charged in this case. The government accused Cole Jr. of confessing to his parents on a recorded line. His parents denied the claims.



The parents of Brian Cole Jr., the accused Jan. 6 pipe bomber, spoke out for the first time since the government accused Brian of confessing to them on a recorded line.

What we know:

When asked why they chose to speak out now, when the case has been going on for nearly a year, the Coles said they feel like their son is being portrayed as a monster in the media and by the government, and they want to set the record straight.

Brian Cole Jr. was arrested in December 2025, and federal agents swarmed his home in Woodbridge, Virginia, handcuffing his mother while Department of Justice officials questioned his father, Brian Cole Sr.

File Photo.

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His parents said they believe the government was trying to figure out whether they were involved in or aware of the facts surrounding Jan. 5, 2021.

Cole Jr.’s parents also confirmed that he was not diagnosed with autism until he was arrested and charged in this case. They said they just thought he was a little different growing up, and didn't talk about autism in their family or community.

What they're saying:

When asked if they were aware of Cole Jr. planning to make pipe bombs, his father, Cole Sr., said, "From being in the house, I don’t think it was possible. I mean, literally, the rooms are right next door to each other."

"I haven’t seen or talked to my baby in the flesh since the night of December 3 when he went to bed, and I went to bed," Delicia Cole said. "You know, I’m close with my children."

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When asked if she knew if Cole Jr. went to bed on Jan. 5, Delicia Cole said, "Yes, I do because I sleep light, and when Brian comes…when it’s in the middle of the night, and he can’t sleep, he paces, and I can hear it."

Cole Jr.'s parents deny alleged confession

Dig deeper:

Four days ago, the government told the court that Cole Jr. confessed to his parents on a recorded phone call from detention, saying, "What I did four years ago, that was the dumbest thing I’ve ever done in my life," and that his parents "immediately directed the defendant not to talk on the phone" "about nothing dealing with your case," because it was recorded. According to the government, the Coles told Brian, "you didn't do nothing."

When asked about the alleged conversation, Cole Sr. said it was "absolutely false."

"Everybody knows people who are arrested, what happens over the phone," said Delicia Cole. "So, you know, our attorneys will deal with that. I don’t like that they did that, but I don’t have much more I can say on that."

The Coles said they want the public to look at the facts and do their own research on this case and the accusations against Cole Jr. before rushing to judgment.