Jury selection begins for FBI agent accused of sexual assault

Jury selection is underway for FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia, who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women at a tattoo studio he operated in Gaithersburg.

FBI agent on trial

The Brief Jury selection began for FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia in a sexual assault case. He’s accused of luring women to his tattoo studio and assaulting them. Valdivia was acquitted in a 2020 off-duty Metro shooting but remains suspended.



What we know:

Prosecutors say Valdivia lured at least two women to the studio and assaulted them. He remains suspended from the FBI.

Valdivia was previously involved in a 2020 off-duty shooting on a Red Line Metro train. He was acquitted in that case in 2022.

Eduardo Valdivia (Montgomery County Department of Police)