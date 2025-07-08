Jury selection begins for FBI agent accused of sexual assault
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Jury selection is underway for FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia, who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women at a tattoo studio he operated in Gaithersburg.
FBI agent on trial
What we know:
Prosecutors say Valdivia lured at least two women to the studio and assaulted them. He remains suspended from the FBI.
Valdivia was previously involved in a 2020 off-duty shooting on a Red Line Metro train. He was acquitted in that case in 2022.
Eduardo Valdivia (Montgomery County Department of Police)
The Source: Information in this article comes from previous FOX 5 reporting.