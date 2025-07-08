Expand / Collapse search

Jury selection begins for FBI agent accused of sexual assault

By
Updated  July 8, 2025 12:26pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
Jury selection begins for FBI agent accused of sexual assault

Jury selection begins for FBI agent accused of sexual assault

Jury selection is underway for FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia, who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women at a tattoo studio he operated in Gaithersburg.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Jury selection is underway for FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia, who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women at a tattoo studio he operated in Gaithersburg.

FBI agent on trial

The Brief

    • Jury selection began for FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia in a sexual assault case.
    • He’s accused of luring women to his tattoo studio and assaulting them.
    • Valdivia was acquitted in a 2020 off-duty Metro shooting but remains suspended.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Valdivia lured at least two women to the studio and assaulted them. He remains suspended from the FBI.

Valdivia was previously involved in a 2020 off-duty shooting on a Red Line Metro train. He was acquitted in that case in 2022.

READ MORE: Bond denied for FBI agent arrested in Maryland, accused of sexually assaulting 2 women

Eduardo Valdivia (Montgomery County Department of Police)

The Source: Information in this article comes from previous FOX 5 reporting.  

NewsMarylandCrime in the DMV