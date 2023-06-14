Celebrating Juneteenth: Events taking place across the DMV

Beginning as early as June 15, Juneteenth celebrations will be taking place across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. To commemorate the emancipation of enslaved persons in 1865, here is a list of Juneteenth events that are open to the public.

Live! at the Library of Congress

Visitors can purchase food and beverages — alcoholic and non-alcoholic — while they enjoy the several exhibits that the Library of Congress has to offer. Entertainment includes music, performances, films and more. Before attending, visitors must reserve timed entry passes here.

Thursday, June 15, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. EDT

Thomas Jefferson Building: 10 1st Street SE, Washington, DC 20540

KanKouran West African Dance Class

This free dance class will get all attendees up and moving! In this celebration of African American culture, participants should wear comfortable clothing. All ages and abilities are welcome to attend.

Friday, June 16, 7 p.m. EDT

Allen Pond Park: 3330 Northview Drive, Bowie, MD 20716

Film Showing: 42: The Jackie Robinson Story

In this film screening, former Black baseball icon Jackie Robinson will be honored. Viewers should bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the showing of the film. Before the film starts, participants are encouraged to participate in the on-site raffle! Outside food and drinks are allowed.

Friday, June 16, beginning at dusk or around 9 p.m. EDT

Allen Pond Park: 3330 Northview Drive, Bowie, MD 20716

Smithsonian Event: Juneteenth Community Day

Under observation of the theme Senses of Freedom: The Taste, Sound, and Experience of an African American Celebration, attendees can enjoy performances by Rex Carnegie and attend a beading workshop where audiences will make bracelets reflecting the color palette of Juneteenth. Attendees can register for those free events here. Events that do not require registration will also be available outside of the museum, including a drum circle and a presentation on the unique architecture of the museum.

Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. EDT

National Museum of African American History and Culture: 1400 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20560

Juneteenth in the Park

Details to come. Check out this website for last year’s recap of the event and updates.

Saturday, June 17, 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EDT

Town Point Park Downtown Norfolk Waterfront: 113 Waterside Dr, Norfolk, VA 23510

Annapolis Juneteenth Parade

At this parade, attendees will experience live performances from several talented Black artists. Headliners include, but are not limited to Nadja Scott, Divine of Annapolis, Rakim and more.

Saturday, June 17, 12 p.m. EDT

Annapolis City Dock: 935 Spa Road, Annapolis, MD 21401

Juneteenth Weekend Block Party

Across these three events, attendees will enjoy live music, food and African dance performances. Art and jewelry will also be available at this annual celebration. Tickets range from $5 to $15 and are available for purchase here.

Saturday, June 17, 2 p.m. - 12 a.m. EDT

Juan's Rooftop | Wok This Way! | Switch11: West Broad Street Richmond, VA 23220

Third Annual Fathers and Families Juneteenth Celebration Bike Ride

Calling all experienced bikers! On this morning bike ride, participants will meet at 8 a.m. to prepare for a 9 a.m. send-off. Registered riders can sign up for a 20-mile or 45-mile ride that begins in Bowie, MD. Pre-registration is required.

Sunday, June 18, 9 a.m. EDT

Allen Pond Park: 3330 Northview Drive, Bowie, MD 20716