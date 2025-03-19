Joshua Riibe returning to US as Sudiksha Konanki remains missing

Joshua Riibe, the last person to see missing college student Sudiksha Konanki, has left the Dominican Republic and is now on his way back to the United States, a source tells FOX News.

According to that source, Riibe is set to land in San Juan, Puerto Rico Wednesday evening. His departure from the Dominican Republic comes after he was dropped as a person of interest in the missing person investigation.

After a judge ordered Riibe could continue cooperating in the investigation without being detained, he was released from confinement from the Riu resort in Punta Cana where he was staying but initially did not receive access to his U.S. passport.

In a statement released by his lawyers Wednesday, they say Riibe applied for a new passport at the U.S. Consulate, which was "promptly issued," rather than waiting for the Dominican authorities to return his.

"We are pleased to announce that Joshua and his father are currently traveling back to their home in the United States," his lawyers' statement read.

The Disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki

What we know:

Konanki, 20, disappeared on March 6 after heading to the beach with Riibe and several others around 4:15 a.m., according to surveillance footage. The University of Pittsburgh student is a citizen of India, and is a U.S. permanent resident from Chantilly, Virginia.

Konanki was last seen on surveillance video going with a group to the beach shortly after 4 a.m. Most of the group is seen on video leaving the beach before 6 a.m. but she is not seen returning with the others.

Riibe, a St. Cloud State University student, is believed to be the last person to see her alive. Video shows him leaving the beach around 10 a.m.

According to Riibe, the pair walked down to the beach, set their belongings in the sand and then went into the water. He says while they were out on the water, they were swept away by a strong wave but, with his lifeguard training, he managed to bring Konanki back to land. He said he then last saw her walking away in knee-deep water toward her belongings.

Riibe claims he passed out after they made it back to shore and he didn't wake up until mid-morning, at which time he returned to his room, assuming Konanki did the same. Konanki’s friends reported her missing at 4 p.m. that day.

READ MORE: Sudiksha Konanki's parents say no evidence of foul play in daughter's disappearance

Parents Want Konanki Declared Dead

What they're saying:

Konanki's parents, Subbarayudu and SreeDevi, say they do not believe there was any foul play and accept that their daughter likely drowned. In a letter obtained by FOX News, Konanki's parents requested that police move forward with legally declaring Konanki dead.

"Given these circumstances, and after much deliberation, we request that the police department proceed with the legal declaration of her death," the letter reads. "We understand that certain legal procedures must be followed and are prepared to comply with any necessary formalities or documentation."

On Wednesday, Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman said in a statement that as Sudiksha’s family has expressed their belief that she drowned, they will "support the Konanki family in every way possible as we continue to review the evidence and information made available to us in the course of this investigation."

The Sheriff's Office notes that the final decision to make a declaration of death rests with authorities in the Dominican Republic.