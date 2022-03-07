Joint Base Andrews lockdown lifted after vehicle drove through security checkpoint

A 17-year-old with a weapon was taken into custody, and a second person remains at large after officials say the two drove a vehicle through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews Sunday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the main gate of the base.

Officials with the 316th Security Forces Group deployed barriers and stopped the vehicle. Authorities say two people inside fled. Security apprehended the 17-year-old, but the second person escaped and has not been found.

Officials say a full sweep of the complex was conduced, and they believe the second person left the base.

The base was placed on lockdown and the main gate was closed until around 3 a.m.

"There is not an active shooter situation at Joint Base Andrews; however, the intruder's whereabouts are currently unknown," the Base posted to Facebook Sunday

The incident occurred after Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff had just taken off from the base in Marine Two, according to NPR's White House correspondent Scott Detrow on Twitter.

Harris and several cabinet members had landed at the base following a trip to Selma, Alabama, to mark the 57th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," Detrow tweeted.

the investigation is continuing at this time.