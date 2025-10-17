The Brief Bolton surrenders and appears in court Friday. Accused of mishandling classified records and sharing sensitive notes with relatives. Critics say the Justice Department is targeting Trump’s political opponents.



John Bolton turned himself in and made his first court appearance on Friday.

Classified records

The former Trump national security adviser is accused of keeping top-secret records at home and sharing diary-like notes with relatives that included classified information.

Bolton’s lawyer says he "did not unlawfully share or store any information." He is set to appear in federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland.

READ MORE: John Bolton indicted for improper handling of classified documents

Bolton appears in court Friday over classified records case

Concerns over DOJ

It’s the third case filed against a Trump critic in the past month.

Some worry the Justice Department is targeting the Republican president’s political foes while sparing his allies.

White House National Security Advisor Ambassador John Bolton talks to reporters Wednesday, May 1, 2019, outside the West Wing entrance of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)