Joanne Rogers, widow of famed TV personality Fred Rogers, dies at 92

Joanne Rogers, 92, widow of famed children’s television personality Fred Rogers, passed away on Thursday, Fred Rogers Productions confirmed on Twitter.

"Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers. The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions," the tweet read."Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne’s family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her."

Joanne was married to the star of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" for over 50 years and continued to carry on her husband’s legacy of kindness and compassion as the chair emerita of Fred Rogers Productions and the "Honorary Chair of the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning & Children’s Media on the Saint Vincent College campus," according to the Los Angeles Times.

Joanne was a classically trained and professional pianist and got her Masters of Music from Florida State University.

"She graciously and generously made herself available to his body of work, his production company, and his mission," according to an emailed statement from Fred Rogers Productions. "With a heart of gold, she had a spirited and most positive attitude, and a wonderful sense of humor with a recognizable bountiful laugh. Joanne loved the performing arts and was prominent in the music communities of Pittsburgh and Latrobe."

Fred Rogers died in 2003 at age 74 after fighting stomach cancer at his Pittsburgh home. Fred was an ordained Presbyterian minister and produced "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" at Pittsburgh public television station WQED beginning in 1966, going national two years later. The final episode was taped in December 2000 and aired in August 2001, though PBS affiliates continued to broadcast old episodes.

Joanne not only starred in several episodes of her husband’s wildly popular children’s program, she also played a part in the 2019 movie based on her husband’s life, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers.

Joanne is survived by her two sons and three grandchildren.

